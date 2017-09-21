Ryan School murder: HC notice to Haryana govt on anticipatory bail for trustees

Haryana High Court has not issued a stay on their arrests in the matter



The Punjab and Haryana High Court yesterday issued notice to the Haryana government on the anticipatory bail plea filed by the three trustees of Ryan International School in connection with the alleged murder of a student in its Gurugram school. However, the single bench of Justice Inderjit Singh did not grant a stay on arrests in the matter.

The court has posted the matter for next Monday. "The single bench has issued notice of motion to the Haryana government seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea," said the counsel for the Ryan trustees.

The group's CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, had approached the High Court last week, seeking anticipatory bail.

Yesterday, Justice A B Chaudhari had recused himself from hearing their plea.

Accused's lawyer says

The lawyer of the bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who is accused of murdering the 7-year-old boy at Gurgaon's Ryan International School, yesterday said he was waiting for the charge sheet prepared by the city police's Special Investigation Team to defend his client.

The lawyer, Mohit Verma, said that the charges levelled against his client by the SIT need to be examined point-wise in order to defend the case. "We want strong facts like the CCTV footage installed in the Ryan International School's corridor pointing to the toilet and the crime scene.

"We need to know the timing of the deceased and bus conductor Ashok Kumar entering the toilet. Also, the facial expression and body language of Kumar when he came out of the toilet," Verma said.

The lawyer said that various statements of key witnesses such as school teachers and ground staff need to be cross-checked to match with the SIT claims and theory mentioned in the charge sheet.

"The CCTV footage will give vital clue for the first responders who saw Pradyuman lying on the floor of the corridor and sought help," Verma said.

Waiting for charge sheet

"We are waiting for the CBI to submit the charge sheet of the case as the Gurgaon Police failed to deposit it. We will then obtain a copy of it and prepare our case in a strong manner," Verma said.