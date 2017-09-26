Ryan school murder aftermath: Top cop orders annual background check of of non-teaching staff



DCP D Swami instructed officers to ask schools to obtain character certificates of non-teaching staff every year. File pic

In the aftermath of the murder of an eight-year-old boy from Ryan International School in Gurgaon, the Thane police commissioner has asked police stations to check if schools within its jurisdiction have carried out an annual background check of its non-teaching staff.

The development comes after MNS leader Sandeep Pachange wrote a letter to the Thane Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, requesting him to instruct schools to do a through background check of its staff annually, and cross-verify it with the police.

Pachange, who is the president of MNS, Thane, had sent the letter to Singh on September 12.

Speaking to mid-day, Pachange said, "As students spend most of their time in school, parents have reasons to be concerned about their safety." "The non-teaching staff should be hired through agencies that have a good record and their character certificate should be checked every year," he added.

The MNS leader also suggested a slew of other measures for student safety. "CCTV cameras should also be installed in schools to monitor the movement of students within the premises," said Pachange.

Thane CP Parambir Singh

After his appeal, the Thane police chief directed the deputy commissioner of police to instruct police stations to ensure that schools adhered to security measures.

A letter issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police D Swami of Thane city to senior police inspectors has instructed the officers to ask schools to obtain character certificates of bus drivers, helpers, conductors, peons and assistants every year.