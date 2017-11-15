Ryan School Murder: Haryana minister told us not to demand CBI probe, says boys father

A day before Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a CBI probe into the murder of a Std II student here, Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh told the family not to demand a CBI probe, the boy's father said on Tuesday. On September 14, Narbir Singh visited the house of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, who was murdered in Ryan International School on September 8, and spoke strongly against a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), father Varun Chandra Thakur said.

Varun Thakur

"CBI is just a big name and nothing more. The agency already has lots of workload and it will not be able to probe the case even in a year or more. Haryana Police is a better agency than CBI and it will deliver its report within a stipulated time," Thakur quoted the minister as saying.