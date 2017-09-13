Ryan trustees bail plea: Victim's father intervenes in Bombay HC

Pradyuman Thakur

The father of a seven-year-old boy murdered inside the Gurugram branch of the Ryan International School in Haryana last week, filed an application on Wednesday in the Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of the anticipatory transit bail plea filed by the school's trustees.

Varun Thakur intervened through his lawyers Sushil K. Tekriwal and Mamta Tekriwal in the hearing of the bail plea of the three school trustees -- Augustine F. Pinto, Grace Pinto and Ryan Pinto.

The bail plea of the trustees of the St. Xaviers Education Trust -- which manages the Ryan International Schools across India is expected to come up for hearing later Wednesday afternoon.

The Pinto family had applied on Monday seeking the anticipatory transit bail to move an appropriate court in Haryana; it came up for hearing on Tuesday when the court posted it for Wednesday.

The development comes in the wake of the brutal murder of Pradhuman Thakur on September 8, inside the school premises in Bhondsi on Sohna Road in Haryana.

Pradhuman was found with his throat slit inside the school's washroom within an hour after his father dropped him off in the morning.

The case has snowballed into a major national issue concerning safety and security of children in private schools.