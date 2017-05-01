Sabka Vikas: India's space diplomacy



PM Narendra Modi

The ban on the use of red beacons, which will come into force, is aimed at removing the VIP culture from the minds of certain people and replace it with the concept of 'Every Person is Important' (EPI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He said the red beacon had become a symbol of VIP culture, which had crept into the mindset of those using it.

All 125 crore people of the country have equal value and importance, Modi said in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, in which he also pushed for more digital transactions and revealed the launch of South Asia Satellite on May 5.

"Generally, there is an atmosphere of hatred for the VIP culture in the country. How deep it is, I realised only recently when the government decided that howsoever big a person may be, he cannot move around in a vehicle using the red beacon," he said.

He said getting rid of the red beacon was an administrative decision, but efforts have to be made to remove VIP culture from mindsets.

Modi also announced that India will on May 5 launch the South Asia Satellite, which will be the country's "priceless gift" to its neighbours as part of the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas concept.

Seven out of the eight SAARC countries are part of the project. Pakistan refused to join as it did not want the "gift" from India.

Modi said the benefits of this satellite will go a long way in meeting the developmental needs of the countries participating in this project.

As part of his push for digital payments, Modi asked the youth to capitalise on a scheme that entails cash rewards for those encouraging others to use the government's Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app for transactions. He said the scheme is valid till October 14 and the youngsters can benefit monetarily from this.

Rs 265cr The cost of the satellite project for SAARC countries