Milind Deora and Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot and Milind Deora on ageism

It's not just his passionate love story with his wife, who is 24 years older than him, that has put the spotlight on newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron, he being one year short of 40 has also elicited fascination. Milind Deora, a member of Gen Next and one of the younger politicians in India, has been commenting on the youth of the newest resident of the Élysée Palace and the fact that he is a year younger than him.

Emmanuel Macron

Deora's self-deprecating comm-ents about how he must "pull up his socks" found further wit in Sachin Pilot, who also is considered one among the country's young leaders.



Derek O’ Brien

"Dear @milinddeora: Alas! it seems just about everyone is younger than you -#JustinBieberIndia #macronprésident and even ME!!" he said. Deora was in no mood to let this pass and responded with some gentle mirth of his own: "@EmmanuelMacron & @justinbieber are also younger than you. You're barely a few months younger than me & also the only one with glasses." Other youth leaders, namely Derek O' Brien were seen joining the fray.

Distracted by Harrods

It is a universally accepted truth that when summer arrives in the subcontinent, like migratory birds, India's plutocracy - its high rollers and big spenders - start arriving in London, where they settle to pass their time in cooler climes and more attractive pursuits. And amongst all these, none is more regular or high rolling than this billionaire, whose surname is a leitmotif across the Indian landscape.

The elderly gent, known for his rakish charm and penchant for pretty young things, has arranged his annual vacation in a fashion that appears to be most conducive to his interests. With his accomm-odating wife by his side, he paints the town red with an attractive member of London's artsy/social set, the three making regular and glamorous appearances at all the hotspots, with no one being any wise as to the real nature of the relationship.

"Doesn't his wife suspect anything?" we enquired of our oolong tea-serving hostess friend. "Darling, she's too busy buying up Harrods, and relieved to have him off her hands," she replied drolly.



Rudhra Cerfonatine

Europe calling

We had first met designer and aesthete Rudhra Cerfonatine, scion of the Kapoor family that owned Burlingtons, in the mid-eighties. At that time, the gentle and soft-spoken designer was operating his own boutique at the Dhanraj Mahal and was way ahead of his time in his vision and feel for fabrics. Having a European mother and the advantage of studying fashion in Paris, Rudhra's creations for Burlingtons have always found favour with foreign visitors to India, who can be seen making a beeline to get their jodh-purs, bandhgalas, kaftans and capes from his store.

Now, word comes in that Rudhra's designs will be seen at the expo in Milan from May 15 to 17, and will then move on to Luga-no from May 18 to 19. And then to Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, France, and finally to London. The intention of these expos is to book orders for both private clients and boutiques in Europe.

The picture that shows Frida Kahlo in a sari

Frida Kahlo in a sari!

She's been an inspiration for generati-ons of women, as much for her art and ideology as for her sartorial flair, and few firebrand or free-spirited female artists in India have been able to escape comparisons with the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

In a landscape sparsely populated with women artists, Kahlo and her equally talented counterpart, Hunga-rian-Indian Amrita Shergill, have been bracketed together for the seeming similarities of their lives. And now, to compound matters, a picture has been discovered depicting Kahlo in a sari.

Amrita Shergill

"We can't tell who it's by, but follow the comment thread on this stunning photograph of Frida Kahlo in a sari," said an online women's magazine, which reposted the

picture from a site called 'Border And Fall', adding, "There's some speculation on how the two women next to Kahlo are possibly Vijay Lakshmi Pundit's daughters." Nice!