Sachin Tendulkar joins Mumbai's mission to create 'model slum'

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will lend his support to the city's model slum project. A slum pocket in Shivaji Nagar at Govandi will be developed as the city's first 'model slum' with the help of a think tank Mumbai First and NGO, Apnalaya.

Tendulkar will be meeting Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to launch the project, titled 'Mission-24' for M East (Govandi) ward. According to officials from the BMC, both the organisations will adopt a slum from Shivaji Nagar in Govandi. Tendulkar will also take part in the initiative.

In the model slum, the organisation will focus on improving cleanliness, basic facilities, and education and health standards in the area. The project has special provision for women and senior citizens.

Two years ago, the civic body had chosen two slum pockets in Shivaji Nagar for the model slum project.