Sachin Tendulkar spotted at Australian chef George Calombaris' dinner event

Sachin Tendulkar with George Calombaris
As a judge of one of the most popular food shows in the world, George Calombaris has found much love in India too. Select city foodies were lucky to be guests at a dinner curated by him for a bespoke event. The menu was a blend of Indian, Greek and Australian food.
A few dishes that had our mouth watering were Beetroot Greek Salad with Papadum Praline and Slow-cooked egg, Smoked Yoghurt, Almond Burnt Butter with Garlic Roti. With a host this momentous, the guest list was impressive too (chefs in attendance included Saransh Goila, Amrita Raichand and Vicky Ratnani).
The biggest star of the night was Sachin Tendulkar, and going by this frame Calombaris posted, it was one Indo-Australian match-up that spelt bonhomie.
