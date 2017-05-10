Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra sits on protest fast, gets slapped



Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra sharing a word with his wife during an indefinite hunger strike at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday against the alleged misuse of public money to send Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aides on a foreign trip. Pic/PTI

Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra's "satyagraha" fast to protest corruption in his former Aam Aadmi Party was on Wednesday marked by high drama as he was slapped by a man at his house. Mishra alleged he has been receiving "death threats from international numbers".

As Mishra, who has been suspended from the AAP following his series of corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other top party leaders, sat on fast in his Civil Lines house, a person from among the crowd slapped him repeatedly, shouting "He (Mishra) has betrayed the party."

The attacker was nabbed by the others present and handed over to police.

Before being taken away by the police, the man claimed he "belonged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)".

Reacting to the attack, the Mishra said: "The man suddenly attacked me and hit me on my neck before he was caught by the people here."

Mishra then appealed to his supporters not to retaliate violently.

"I will leave drinking water if any of my supporters retaliate violently to the attacker or any other AAP supporter," Mishra said, as he lay on the ground. Mishra is only drinking water during his indefinite fast.

In the morning, before sitting on "satyagraha", Mishra claimed that he was receiving life threats on his phone from international numbers.