Sacked Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra attacked in house



Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra during an indefinite hunger strike at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday against the alleged misuse of public money to send Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aides on a foreign trip. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday attacked in his house as he was sitting on indefinite hunger strike to protest alleged corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party.

A person from among the crowd at his house slapped Mishra repeatedly, shouting "He (Mishra) has betrayed the party."

The attacker was nabbed by the others present and handed over to police.

Before being taken away by the police, the man said he "belonged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)".