Saharanpur violence: Key accused held

Chandrashekhar was held at Himachal Pradesh

The main accused in the Saharanpur violence and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar was yesterday arrested from Himachal Pradesh.

Chandrasekhar, who had been evading arrest since inter-caste clashes broke out in Saharanpur last month, was carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head.

As the Bhim Army got active on the social media after the arrest, all Internet facilities in Saharanpur were blocked for two days to prevent mischief mongering.

The 30-year-old activist was nabbed from Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh, Additional DG (Meerut Zone) Anand Kumar said.

Rs 12k The reward on Chandrashekhar's head