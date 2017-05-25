Saharanpur violence: Uttar Pradesh government suspends DM, SSP

One of those injured in the violence yesterday. Pic/PTI

Taking note of the violence in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government yesterday suspended the Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Magistrate posted there while transferring the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

"SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey and District Magistrate N P Singh have been suspended while Divisional Commissioner N P Agarwal and DIG J K Shahi have been transferred", an official spokesman said.

While Bablu Kumar has been posted as SSP, Saharanpur, Pramod Kumar Pandey will be the new DM, the official said.

No official reason has been cited for the action, but it is believed that the top officials were removed after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed displeasure as they could not control the situation in Saharanpur district.

Violence erupted in the district for the second day yesterday as unidentified gunmen shot and seriously injured a member of the upper-caste Thakur community, which is embroiled in a bloody conflict with Dalits. Saharanpur has witnessed widespread caste based clashes repeatedly this month.