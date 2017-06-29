Saki Naka police arrests two more in fake passport scam

A week after the Sakinaka police apprehended two people from a local hotel for running a fake passport documents racket, officers yesterday arrested two more involved in the scam.

Bust wide open

Last week, while conducting checks at lodges and hotels, the Sakinaka police had seized 25 fake passports from two accused -- Suraj Shreshtha (35), a Nepali residing in Delhi, and Vijaykumar Pradhan (47), a native of West Bengal, staying in a guesthouse on 90 Feet Road in Sakinaka. Investigation revealed that the duo used to help people travel abroad on fake documents. The police recovered a laptop, a printer and several other fake documents from them.

An officer said, "They were working for two people based in Delhi. We sent a team to Delhi to locate other members of this gang. We have managed to arrest two more -- one from Delhi, Sudhir Shukla, and another from Navi Mumbai, Sunil Mehra, a resident of Gujarat; we seized seven passports from him."

Nationwide net

According to police sources, the gang produced fake documents, including employment letters and bank statements -- mandatory papers for obtaining work visas.

"Their clients include people from Haryana, Punjab, Goa and Delhi. Both Mehra and Shukla were produced in court yesterday; they have been sent to police custody for two days," the officer added.