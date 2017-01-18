Salman Khan acquitted: Twitterati say blackbucks committed suicide

Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was on Wednesday acquitted by a court in Jodhpur in an Arms Act case related to the alleged poaching of two blackbucks 18 years ago.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpuroti acquitted 51-year-old Salman, who along with his sister Alvira was present in the court.

Arguments by both the sides in this case were completed on January 9 and the verdict was pronounced on January 18.

The news of the actor being acquitted evoked mirth on Twitter. Here are some reactions.

So #Blackbuck Threatened #SalmanKhan At Gunpoint, Took Away His Car, Drove Over People On Footpath, And Then Committed Suicide Due To Guilt. pic.twitter.com/OetlDZX8H1 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 18, 2017

When Shera Showing A Deer Outside Jodhpur Court >>>> To Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HlRXdAhNQK — Deepak âÂÂ (@Deepak_SRKian) January 18, 2017

This is what Salman Khan has to say regarding the Jodhpur #BlackBuck Case. pic.twitter.com/lz949XsNSD — Gunjan (@iamGunjanGrunge) January 18, 2017

Innocent man, heart-throb of a nation with a world famous philanthropist.

Too much of innocence in one pic. pic.twitter.com/8RvOI4KKQh — Dead Mau5hi (@AdvancedMaushi) January 18, 2017

Salman Khan didn't kill the black buck. If it were upto Indian Judiciary, they'll say that Katappa didn't kill Bahubali. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 18, 2017

Salman Khan declared innocent. I agree. Only the judicial system is guilty — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) January 18, 2017

#SalmanKhan run, run, run, my dears, bfr @BeingSalmanKhan sees u! Thr is no justice for u in this country of corrupt judiciary! #BlackBuck pic.twitter.com/GBS8zgBW7h — Neha_j17 (@Chaotic_Stark) January 18, 2017

Sau chuhe khaa ke billi chali Haj ko.#SalmanKhan killed innocent people.

Won the case because he has got money.



Stupid.#BB10 #BiggBoss10 https://t.co/KfnrhOr9Vd — KrutiiiâÂ¡ (@reborn4thTime) January 8, 2017

While pronouncing Salman's acquittal, the magistrate said the prosecution could not prove the case of possession and use of fire arms with expired license. In the 102-page order, the court did not find him accused in any of the sections filed against him under the Arms Act.

Hailing the decision, defence counsel Saraswat said the court "admitted our arguments that Khan was framed in this case".

Prosecution counsel B S Bhati said that they would appeal against the acquittal in the sessions court after studying the judgement.