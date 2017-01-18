E-paper

Salman Khan acquitted: Twitterati say blackbucks committed suicide

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 18-Jan-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Salman KhanSalman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was on Wednesday acquitted by a court in Jodhpur in an Arms Act case related to the alleged poaching of two blackbucks 18 years ago.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpuroti acquitted 51-year-old Salman, who along with his sister Alvira was present in the court.

Arguments by both the sides in this case were completed on January 9 and the verdict was pronounced on January 18.

The news of the actor being acquitted evoked mirth on Twitter. Here are some reactions.

While pronouncing Salman's acquittal, the magistrate said the prosecution could not prove the case of possession and use of fire arms with expired license. In the 102-page order, the court did not find him accused in any of the sections filed against him under the Arms Act.

Hailing the decision, defence counsel Saraswat said the court "admitted our arguments that Khan was framed in this case".
Prosecution counsel B S Bhati said that they would appeal against the acquittal in the sessions court after studying the judgement.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply