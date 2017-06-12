Salman Khan fan sneaks into actor's building; found hiding in toilet



The intruder, Mohammad Sirajuddin, told the police he had only wanted to use the loo

A 25-year-old Salman Khan fan sneaked into the actor's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, in the wee hours of Sunday. However, he was discovered in the loo used by the security guards and handed over to the police. On being questioned, he claimed he had entered the premises to use the washroom.

The incident took place at around 1:30 am , when the security guard was on a round of the building compound. A few locals saw the intruder - identified as Mohammad Sirajuddin, a resident of Bandra west - quietly slip into the building. Once passers-by raised the alarm, the security guard began to hunt for him and found him hiding in the loo, usually used by the security guards, residents' drivers and Khan's bouncers.



'Nothing suspicious'

The security guard called the police and Sirajuddin was handed over to the Bandra cops, who took him straight to the police station. "He was briefly questioned by the police and he told them that he had gone to use the washroom," said sources.

The police later called his relatives to verify his story. The police learnt that since he lived close by, he was a regular visitor at Bandra Bandstand, where the Bollywood star's house is located.

A police officer said, "After questioning him, we found nothing suspicious and he was released to his relatives after we registered the incident."



The toilet connection

Incidentally, the actor is the face of the BMC's open defecation-free (ODF) campaign, and just days ago, he had visited slums in Goregaon to create awareness about the risks of open defecation.

The BMC had also built a public toilet opposite the star's building, but it is yet to be opened to the public. In April, the actor's father, Salim Khan, along with yesteryear actress Waheeda Rehman and other local residents had raised objections to the toilet's location.

When asked if this would prompt more fans to enter the building to answer nature's call, Salim Khan said, "The toilet that the BMC constructed is not yet functional and is away from Galaxy Apartments. We were objecting to it as it was blocking the promenade."

Father Salim

Khan says Salman Khan's father, Salim said, "I am unaware of the exact details of the person who entered the building, but every day there are several people who enter and exit Galaxy Apartments besides the residents. There must be at least 50 people coming in daily. It is the watchman's job to check on them."