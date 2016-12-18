Salman Khan starts his campaign to stop open defecation in Mumbai



Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Ajoy Mehta along with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray during the launch of anti-open defecation campaign. Pic/ PTI

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan has formally accepted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) request to become brand ambassador for ambitous 'Open Defecation Free' (ODF) project.

On Saturday, Salman met municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta in BMC head office in CST and agreed to help civic body in its battle of open defecation free drive by creating a short film and doing awarness campaign. Salman was accompanied with sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri--who head the NGO Being Human--and Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking to media in BMC head office Salman said, "Since childhood I have seen people defecating in open next to my house. I feel sad for women and girls who are forced to go in open. It is embarrassing to person whose wife or mother sit for toilet in open. BMC is trying to give lot of toilets to eliminate the open defecation people should use it."

He said, "At many places even if there are toilets available people used to sit in open because of a set mindset. We have to changed this and people should use more and more toilets. I will do all the possible help for the BMC to make Mumbai open defecation free. I am not interested in photo session like others who has done during initial days of swatch bharat abhiyan."

Recently, Salman's NGO Being Human which is run by sister Alvira had promised civic body to give five mobile toilets which can be used to deploy at location where toilet facility is not availble. The NGO in its letter to civic body has also expressed the willingneess to help the BMC in anti open defecation drive.

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, "Mumbai is first city which has population of more than 10 million which have accepted the ODF challange. With the help of Salman we are sure that the BMC will be able to achieve target of making city open defecation free. His presence will help us in creating awarness about open defecation."

Mehta added, "Like Salman I request all the citizens should come forward and help us in anti open defecation drive."