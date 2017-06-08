Samajwadi Party MLA's nephew held in drug bust

A nephew of Samajwadi Party MLA from Mumbai, Abu Azmi, is among four persons arrested for allegedly being involved in smuggling drugs from Delhi to overseas, police said. Police also seized five kg of the drug 'Ice' which is worth Rs 5 crore in the international market. The kingpin of the gang Kailash Rajput, is currently settled in Dubai and controls the drug trade from there.

Azmi's 43-year-old nephew Abu Aslam Qasim Azmi alias Aslam is the right hand of Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Aslam was arrested from Mumbai yesterday.

The special cell of Delhi Police has been working on busting cartels involved in supply of 'ephedrine' and ecstasy (MDMA) in rave parties in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, etc, he said.

Police received a tip-off about a man Amit Aggarwal procuring Ephedrine from Zirakpur, Punjab. He, along with his associates, used to supply MDMA, popularly known as 'ice' to clients in India and abroad.

The police laid a trap on June 4 at Mahipalpur to nab the accused. The team, working on the case learnt that a consignment of 'ice' has been sent from Mumbai to Delhi and will further be shipped to the US and UK, Yadav said.

The drug traffickers were supposed to come to their Mahipalpur office for packaging of the drug consignment, he said.

A person, carrying a red bag came to the office around 5.50 am. He was identified as Avdesh Kumar (26) and was nabbed while he was entering the office.

Police recovered 5 kg of the contraband from his possession.