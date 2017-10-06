On Thursday, additional sessions judge R N Sardesai rejected the bail plea of Sanatan Sanstha member Dr Virendra Tawde, a key accused in the murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.



Representation pic

While investigating the case, CBI officers found some emails of Tawde. In one of them, another member of the Sanstha has instructed him to 'concentrate on Dabholkar'. These mails, which were sent before Dr Dabholkar's murder, indicate that about five to six members of the Sanstha were involved in the case. The cops also found that 18 emails about the deceased were exchanged between Tawde, Madgaon blast accused Sarang Akolkar and another Sanstha member.

Arguing in the case, the CBI counsel said, "Dr Tawde plays a key role in Dr Dabholkar's murder. There are chances of him tampering with crucial evidence in the case."

Dr Tawde's lawyer Virendra Icchalkaranji argued, "It's been over a year that Dr Tawde is behind bars and he has always cooperated with the probe. The CBI has no major proof against him."