Sanjay Dutt appears in Andheri court after warrant issued against him

Sanjay Dutt at the Andheri court this afternoon. PIC/Shadab Khan

Actor Sanjay Dutt appeared before the Andheri Metropolitan court on Monday, after the same court issued a bailable warrant against him on Saturday for not appearing before it to answer a complaint of criminal intimidation filed by producer Shakeel Noorani.

The court has cancelled his bailable warrant.

Producer Shakeel Noorani had moved the court alleging that Dutt was intimidating him. Noorani had alleged that Dutt abandoned his film 'Jaan Ki Baazi' mid-way in 2002, and later refused to return Rs 50 lakh that had been paid to him.

The film producer then approached the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) that directed Dutt to pay Noorani Rs 2 crore. Noorani also approached the Bombay high court when the Dutt didn't pay him the money. Noorani claimed that he filed a complaint in the court in 2013, after getting threat calls traced to Dubai and Pakistan.

Mumbai police spokesperson Ashok Dudhe on Saturday had confirmed that a bailable warrant had been issued against the actor.

Dutt's spokesperson said, "The present situation has arisen because of the communication lapse between our lawyers and us. We will take immediate measures to rectify the situation."

