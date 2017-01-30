Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets death threats from Hindu Sena

Jaipur: More protests broke out against Sanjay Leela Bha­nsali’s under-production film 'Padmavati' on Monday with a little-known group Hindu Sena issuing death threats to the filmmaker. The group said it would disrupt shooting even if it was filmed in Mumbai.

VHP had earlier disrupted shooting in Jaipur alleging that Rani Padmavati of Chittor was being portrayed in ‘bad light’ in the film. The group had warned Bhansali of ‘dire consequences’. In a joint statement, VHP and its women wi­ng said any ‘insult’ to Rajputs would not be tolerated.