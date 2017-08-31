Mumbai rains: Sapna Bhavnani recounts the horror of not being able contact her mom



Sapna Bhavnani

It's surprising, but I didn't know my mum was missing until this morning. In fact, I had no clue that she was on her way to Pune on Tuesday.

You can tell that she and I are alike, because we both are spontaneous people. Despite the heavy showers, she decided to leave for Pune for some work from Lokhandwala in a cab in the morning. I, on the other hand, thought it was the perfect time to take my Thar out for a spin. I doubt that both of us had any idea that we'd get caught so badly in the rain.

From what I was told, she last spoke to my brother in Australia around 2.30 pm and told him that she was stuck in Sion, and that she didn't know what to do. My brother didn't inform me, assuming I was aware of her whereabouts. Meanwhile, my mum, though petrified, decided that the best way to handle the situation was to continue to Pune, instead of returning home. She went incommunicado after that.

I, myself, was caught in traffic and had to leave my vehicle behind at Nanavati (hospital) and stay put at a friend's place in Andheri. It was only when I returned home at 8 am the next day and my brother called to ask about mum that I began panicking. I mean, who goes to Pune in this rain? She wasn't responding to my calls either. I immediately reached out to my friends, and asked them to keep trying her number till she answered.

Someone also suggested that I put it out on social media. And really, social media was very helpful; even the Mumbai Police tweeted to me. Finally, in the afternoon, a friend of mine got through to her and messaged me that my mum had reached Pune at 11 last night. I still don't understand why she didn't reach out to any of us, but I'm relieved that she is safe.