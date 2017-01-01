Sasikala: None can overshadow Jayalalithaa, MGR in AIADMK



General secretary Sasikala gestures to cadres on her arrival to take up office at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. Pic/AFP

Chennai: Pledging to take forward Jayalalithaa’s legacy, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday asserted that none other than party founder MG Ramachandran, Dravidian ideologue CN Annadurai and ‘Amma’ will be given prominence in the party.

In her first formal address to functionaries after formally taking charge as party chief here, she said the AIADMK will continue to be run in the same way as during the time of Amma. Her assertion comes against the backdrop of some murmur of protests against her taking over the post.