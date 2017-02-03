Sasikala appoints senior AIADMK leaders to key party posts

V K Sasikala
Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala today appointed senior leaders, including some former Ministers and a former Mayor, to key party posts.
Former Ministers K A Sengottaiyan, S Gokula Indira and B V Ramana, besides ex-Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy were today appointed as the party's Organisation Secretaries, she said.
She announced the appointments of various senior leaders, including Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, to a number of posts.
Sasikala also announced removal of Ambattur MLA V Alexander as AIADMK's MGR Youth Wing Secretary.
He will, however, continue as the party's Tiruvallore (East) District Secretary, she said in a statement.
The AIADMK chief urged the party workers to extend their cooperation to the newly appointed members.
