Sasikala bereaved after nephew T V Mahadevan's passing



Sasikala

Thanjavur: T V Mahadevan, nephew of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, died following cardiac arrest, party sources said. Mahadevan (47), son of Sasikala's elder brother Dr Vinodagan, was the secretary of a party forum named after the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Mahadevan collapsed while worshipping inside the Mahalingeswarar temple at Thiruvidaimarudur, 50 km from here, sources said. He fell down in front of the main deity and died on the spot, they said. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

The cremation was expected to be held later in which AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami were expected to participate, the sources added. Mahadevan was the Managing Director of Thanjavur Medical Center, founded by his father.