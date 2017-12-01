Sasikala, Dhinakaran approach High Court over poll symbol allotment

Sidelined AIADMK leaders Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission's decision recognising the unified AIADMK under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami

Sidelined AIADMK leaders Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission's decision recognising the unified AIADMK under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami as the real party, allowing it to use the 'two leaves' poll symbol.



TTV Dhinakaran. Pic/PTI

The plea for urgent hearing of the matter was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar. Senior advocate Kirti Uppal, appearing for Sasikala and Dhinakaran, said the poll panel's order was bad in law and needed to be set aside.

Nov 23 The day when the EC allowed unified AIADMK to use the 'two leaves' symbol

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here