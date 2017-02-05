E-paper

Sasikala elected AIADMK Legislative Party leader, set to be TN CM

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala paying tribute at the memorial former Tamil Nadu C M C N Annadurai, on the leader's 48th death anniversary in Chennai
AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala paying tribute at the memorial former Tamil Nadu C M C N Annadurai, on the leader's 48th death anniversary in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Chennai: AIADMK MLAs on Sunday elected General Secretary V.K. Sasikala as their legislature party leader, paving the way for her to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Incumbent Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam proposed her name at the meeting of AIADMK legislators, party leaders said. The decision to elect Sasikala to succeed him was unanimous, they said.

