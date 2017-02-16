Sasikala is now qaidi #9435

Supreme Court rejects plea for more time to surrender; her relatives also surrender



VK Sasikala arrives at the special court in Bangalore. She will make candles in jail and be paid Rs 50 per day for this

Bengaluru/Chennai: AIADMK chief V K Sasikala yesterday returned to Bengaluru Central Jail after she surrendered before a court, a day after the Supreme Court restored her conviction in the DA case, and ordered she serve the remainder of her four-year prison term immediately.

Sasikala, 60, turned up before Special Court Judge Ashwathnarayana after the apex court earlier in the day refused to entertain her plea in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case seeking more time to surrender for undergoing the jail term.



Police lathi-charge AIADMK supporters as Sasikala arrives. Pics/PTI

She left Chennai for Bengaluru in Karnataka by road shortly and went straight to the court housed in the central jail at Parappana Agrahara, 28 km from Hosur on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The court hall in Bengaluru where Sasikala, a long-time aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, surrendered, was shifted from the heart of the city to the central jail owing to security reasons.

Sasikala was imprisoned after completion of court formalities and medical check up, officials said.

The judge also turned down her plea for two weeks more time to surrender and for home food. Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, whose conviction by the trial court in Bengaluru had been upheld by the Supreme Court, also surrendered. The court abated the proceedings against Jayalalithaa on account of her death.