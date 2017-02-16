Sasikala is now qaidi #9435

Supreme Court rejects plea for more time to surrender; her relatives also surrender
VK Sasikala arrives at the special court in Bangalore. She will make candles in jail and be paid Rs 50 per day for this
Bengaluru/Chennai: AIADMK chief V K Sasikala yesterday returned to Bengaluru Central Jail after she surrendered before a court, a day after the Supreme Court restored her conviction in the DA case, and ordered she serve the remainder of her four-year prison term immediately.
Sasikala, 60, turned up before Special Court Judge Ashwathnarayana after the apex court earlier in the day refused to entertain her plea in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case seeking more time to surrender for undergoing the jail term.
Police lathi-charge AIADMK supporters as Sasikala arrives. Pics/PTI
She left Chennai for Bengaluru in Karnataka by road shortly and went straight to the court housed in the central jail at Parappana Agrahara, 28 km from Hosur on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
The court hall in Bengaluru where Sasikala, a long-time aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, surrendered, was shifted from the heart of the city to the central jail owing to security reasons.
Sasikala was imprisoned after completion of court formalities and medical check up, officials said.
The judge also turned down her plea for two weeks more time to surrender and for home food. Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, whose conviction by the trial court in Bengaluru had been upheld by the Supreme Court, also surrendered. The court abated the proceedings against Jayalalithaa on account of her death.
Booked for abduction
Police yesterday booked Sasikala and AIADMK’s Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy in connection with the alleged detention of party MLAs at a resort in Kancheepuram district. The case was filed at Koovathur police station on a complaint from Madurai (South) MLA S S Saravanan, who has since joined the O Panneerselvam camp. Saravanan claimed that he had managed to flee the resort by changing into a t-shirt and bermuda shorts.
Before surrendering
Sasikala left Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai just before noon and headed to Bengaluru after visiting the Jayalalithaa's memorial on Marina Beach, where she paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa. An emotional Sasikala went around the burial site, muttered something and tapped on the tomb thrice as if taking a pledge, prayed and prostrated. She also visited the Ramapuram residence of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran where she briefly meditated.
Assets worth crores: SC
Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.51 crore and wrist watches worth Rs 15.9 lakh were part of the Rs 55 crore assets amassed by late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, her close aide V K Sasikala and two others.
