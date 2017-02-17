Sasikala loyalist EK Palaniswami sworn as Tamil Nadu CM, OPS resolves to fight

Sasikala loyalist EK Palaniswami was sworn-in as TN chief minister yesterday; former CM OâÂÂPanneerselvam says his fight will continue against AIADMK Gen Secy and her family



EKâÂÂPalaniswami with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. PIC/PTI

Chennai: Edappadi K Palaniswami, a V K Sasikala loyalist, was yesterday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state which began with caretaker CM O Panneerselvam’s revolt against the AIADMK general secretary.

Palaniswami is the third person to occupy the top post in the past nine months.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao administered the oath of office and secrecy to 63-year-old Palaniswami, a party veteran from western Tamil Nadu, at the head of a 31-member Cabinet at the Raj Bhavan.

AIDMK supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had powered the party to a rare successive term in office in the state in the May, 2016 Assembly Polls. She continued in the post through her grim 74-day battle for life.

Within hours of her death on December 5, Panneerselvam, who had filled in for Jayalalithaa twice in the past when she had to go to jail in corruption cases, was sworn-in as Chief Minister.

Panneerselvam later stepped down, paving the way for Sasikala, who was chosen AIADMK general secretary, to be elected its legislature party leader on February 5.

However, the usually reticent Man Friday of Jayalalithaa rose in rebellion against Sasikala two days later.

Sasikala and two members of her family were later convicted and their sentences restored by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case on February 14, rendering her ineligible for contesting elections for 10 years. Sasikala then handpicked her loyalist Palaniswami, who was elected AIADMK legislature party leader, and staked claim to form the government on Tuesday. He has 15 days to prove his majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.