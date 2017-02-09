Sasikala stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government



AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes victory sign after attending the party MLAs' meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. Pic/PTI



Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Thursday staked her claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu during her meeting with Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, the party said.

According to a tweet by AIADMK, Sasikala met Rao and handed him the letters of support given by her party legislators.