Sasikala stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes victory sign after attending the party MLAs' meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. Pic/PTI
Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Thursday staked her claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu during her meeting with Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, the party said.
According to a tweet by AIADMK, Sasikala met Rao and handed him the letters of support given by her party legislators.
