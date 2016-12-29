Satanic cult? Man found dead in Aarey area may have volunteered to die

Investigation into baffling murder takes new turn as cops find sketchbook full of depictions of beheading and strange symbols in the residence of man, who was found dead in Aarey Colony



Brendon’s sketch of the sacrifices

As if finding a beheaded body in the secluded Aarey Colony wasn’t eerie enough, the police have now found a sinister drawing by the victim depicting a human and animal being decapitated in sacrifice — a grim picture of his own future. Mounting evidence seems to suggest that the 23-year-old was the victim of human sacrifice, including post-mortem results and the prayer offerings found near the body.



CCTV footage shows Brendon strolling in Aarey Colony on the day he disappeared

The drawings in Brendon Gonsalves’ sketchbook —found by the police in his home — are an uncanny foreshadowing of the fate that was to befall the 23-year-old, whose body was found propped up in a seated position at a field in Unit 2, Aarey Colony. His head was found 30 metres away.



Cops also spotted what looks like a cult symbol right next to the door to Brendon’s home

Violent doodles

His pencil sketches depict two violent acts — both sacrifices. In one, a man wearing a suit stands poised to hack off the head of an animal with its tongue out, while in another, a person’s head is being snapped off with a saw. There are other doodles of the Spongebob cartoon character, as well as monsters. On the other side of the page, there is also a sketch of a headless deer and the head of Simba from the animated movie, Lion King. Cops also found what looked like a cult symbol at the main entrance to Brendon’s home (see pic above).

Brendon Gonsalves

Brendon’s mother Sima said that drawing was one of his hobbies, along with swimming. “He was very obedient and never argued. He had some bad habits like smoking cigarettes and weed, but a year ago, he stopped that too. Since his father’s death, Brendon was having a tough time,” she said.

Knocked out cold

The post-mortem report shows that Brendon suffered blunt trauma on the back of his head and died due to decapitation. Sources said that this is a common sign of human sacrifice — performing the ritual is easier if the victim is first knocked unconscious. So far, the police have recorded statements of around 35 to 40 people, including Brendon’s friends and neighbours. Ten people have been detained, including two babas whom the police are interrogating about sacrificial rituals.

The police have also recovered CCTV footage from Aarey that shows Brendon smoking and taking a stroll there on the day he disappeared. Sources from the police said they have found some leads and have sent several teams to different states to nab the suspect.