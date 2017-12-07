Satish Shetty murder: Charge sheet filed against IRB in Lonavala land scam

Pune-based RTI activist Shetty, was brutally murdered while returning from his morning walk on February 13, 2010. However, four months before his death, Shetty had filed a police complaint against officials of IRB, that they had been threatening him

The CBI on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a Pune court against Ideal Road Builder (IRB) director Virendra Mhaiskar and 18 others accusing them of illegally procuring government land of 73.58 hectares by fraudulent means. The case was based on the information gathered by RTI activist Satish Shetty, who was later murdered.

Pune-based RTI activist Shetty, was brutally murdered while returning from his morning walk on February 13, 2010. However, four months before his death, Shetty had filed a police complaint against officials of IRB, that they had been threatening him with serious violence. He had also asked for police protection but never received any. Shetty's murder is allegedly related to a huge land scam near Lonavala along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway by IRB and its associated group.

CBI officers mentioned that Shetty was a social worker and RTI activist and had filed a complaint against many people. On October 15, 2010, Shetty had filed a complaint against Mhaiskar, director of Aryan Infrastructure Investment Pvt Ltd and 18 others regarding illegal purchase of government land in Pimpaloli village and Ozarde village, Maval taluka on the basis of fake and forged documents in connivance with the then sub-registrar, Lonavala, who was also cited as an accused in the FIR. Shetty was offered a bribe of Rs 2 crore to stop pursuing the matter, by Jayant Dangre, liaison manager of IRB Group. When Shetty refused it, Dangre threatened to break his hands and legs. Thereafter, Shetty had requested police protection but did not get it.

Speaking to mid-day, Sandeep, Shetty's brother, said, "This is the first positive step I have seen after seven years of my brother death. However, the investigating agencies are still clueless about his assailants. Yet, this step is thanks to the efforts of my brother, who lost his life fighting for justice."

When contacted, Mhasikar's lawyer Shrikant Shivade admitted knowing about the charge sheet and said, "We will be studying the charges, but as per my knowledge there is no case against us. We will soon be moving our discharge application."

In the meantime, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, in a disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange said, "The company and its officials have always been fully cooperative with the investigating authority and has also provided all information and documents to them as per their request."

