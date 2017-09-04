Satyapal Singh: Will work towards PM's 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' vision

Newly-appointed Minister of State Satyapal Singh on Sunday said that he, along with the other newly-appointed ministers, would work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sankalp se Siddhi' vision.

'I'll work hard and be sincere as the new minister. We'll work on the Prime Minister's vision of Sankalp to Siddhi,' he said.

Speaking on his appointment, Singh said that he is honoured to be a part of the Cabinet.

'It is my honour. I'd like to convey my gratitude to the Prime Minister of the country as well as our party president Amit Shah,' he said while speaking to ANI.

While talking to ANI on his appointment, he said,' I haven't taken over the charge as yet. I'll take over the charge tomorrow. Then only I'll be able to discuss about my portfolio. I haven't had any briefing about it. I do not know about that. I don't know what the problems or potential is.'

When asked about P. Chidambaram's statement about the 'nation being in crisis," he said, 'They have nothing else but to criticize the government.'

Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and Chairperson of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit. He is a distinguished former IPS officer of the 1980 batch, Maharashtra cadre, and has been recognized with medals like the Antrik Suraksha Sewa Padak a Special Service Medal. Born in Basauli village in Baghpat, Satya Pal Singh has a MSc and MPhil in Chemistry, MBA in Strategic Management from Australia, MA in Public.