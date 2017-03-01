Save Aarey: Activists return frustrated after meeting with MMRC

If CM Devendra Fadnavis didn't know earlier that the Metro III project could cause massive ecological damage in Aarey Colony, he certainly knows it now. And yet, in a recent meeting with green activists, the Metro authorities have said that they still intend to continue with their plans of building the Metro car depot there.

Green warriors have been protesting against the proposed car shed for over two years, arguing that it will lead to over 2,000 trees being axed. After over two years of trying to meet officials from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), they finally met them on Monday, only to be told that the car depot will still be built in Aarey.

If anything, they now want 25 hectares of space, 5 more than that permitted by the CM. The issue was also in the spotlight during the recent BMC election, and the CM met few activists and professed shock that 2,400 trees were being axed for the car shed ('At Metro car shed meet, CM Devendra Fadnavis gets 2,400 trees ka 'jhatka', February 19).

The meeting

Environmentalist and member of the Aarey Conservation Group, Stalin D said, "The meeting was not attended by MMRC chairman Ashwini Bhide or senior official R Ramana. Director of the project, SK Gupta, and another senior official were at the meeting, but they were adamant that they will not exit Aarey."

Activists had suggested an alternative plot at Kalina, but this too was shot down.



The other side

SK Gupta, director (projects) from MMRC said, "The activists' stand was that we should move the car depot to Kalina. We explained that this was not possible because of the plot is small, and because the university has its own plans for the land."