Save Aarey: Counting eggs before hatching?

MMRC has called for a pre-bid meeting to plan construction for the disputed car shed and associated work at the Aarey



File photo of a protest against the Aarey carshed

The resistance, in this instance, has as good as lost the long-waged against the planned car depot at Aarey Colony as the MMRC — with apparent backing from the state — plans to hold a pre-bid meeting regarding its construction on Tuesday. The meeting will cover the construction of depot cum workshop buildings, metro station building, subway, earthwork and all associated works at Aarey colony for the Metro Line-3 project. This, despite the clear instructs from the National Green Tribunal that no construction should be done till the matter is being heard in NGT.

What’s the plan?

The meeting will take place on the 6th floor of the old MMRDA building.

The move has earned the ire of the green activists and residents, who are unhappy at way things are being conducted, have termed it an insult to the judiciary. While they were aware that tenders had already been invited, Stalin D from NGO Vanasahakti and member of Aarey Conservation Group said, “The NGT has clearly asked to maintain a status quo. The MMRDA and MMRC seem to have a habit of not respecting the judiciary or else they would have not organised a pre-bid meeting.”

The other side

An official from MMRDA, on condition of anonymity, said, “We know that the NGT has asked to maintain a status quo and so we are not going to do any work till the time we get all the proper clearances. We will also put forward our point before the NGT.”

Where’s the stalement?

On Dec 5, 2016, the MoEF had issued a notification that allowed construction of the carshed under the rules laid down by the state. However, green activists say that no work can be started as the matter is being heard in NGT and it has asked status quo be maintained.