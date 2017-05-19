Save Aarey: SC gives nod to cut trees along Mumbai Metro line

Even as the order vacating stay rolled in, the MMRC called for tenders to shift transmission towers on site to aid construction



In what appears to be yet another signal of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's over-confidence that the NGT ruling in the car depot for Metro III at Aarey Colony case will land in their favour, the MMRC have revealed plans to shift the Reliance Infrastructure power supply towers, currently standing on the proposed site to another location.

The decision to float tenders for the shift came about after a major boost from the Supreme Court ruling that has upheld the high court's order and vacated the stay on the chopping of trees along the alignment between Coloba to Seepz. Now, the only hurdle in the MMRC's way is the NGT's pending judgment.

An MMRC official said, "There are electricity towers passing via the proposed car depot site. We will have to shift these lines, and so tenders have been invited."

Following the high court ruling, the green activists, led by Nina Verma, filed a special leave petition in the SC on May 5. In the hearing on Thursday, the SC dismissed the plea and upheld the HC's vacated stay order.

Meanwhile, a green activist fighting for the cause said, "The SC has directed us to go back to the HC-appointed committee (i.e. 2 judges appointed by HC) and place all the facts before it. Whether this committee is empowered to go into the issue of need for removal of trees is not clear. We will have to wait till the order is uploaded to read the exact details; fingers crossed."