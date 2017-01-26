Save India from 'dictatorial forces', says Arvind Kejriwal



Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished the people on the occasion of Republic Day and said the country needed to be saved from "dictatorial forces". "Republic Day greetings to all the citizens of this country. We will have to protect this Republic from the dictatorial forces," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seizing files related to the AAP government's Feed Back Unit. "Just a day before the Republic Day, Modiji sent CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and confiscated all the files related to Delhi government's Feed Back Unit."