Save Purandare Stadium: How can stadium have wedding halls, residents ask BMC

Political support to save Dr NA Purandare Stadium in Dadar is building. Soon after mid-day questioned the possibility of privatisation of the iconic playground under the guise of a flurry of development activities, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray assured that it would be open to all citizens. Even Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has stepped up to resolve the issue.

Aaditya tweeted on Monday: "No part of the open playground will be encroached on, and the access to everyone will be as it has always been," assuaging fears that entry to the 27,000-sqm ground would be restricted once the two-storey clubhouse comes up. Even as he said that he had discussed the issue with BMC officials, he clarified that the playground is "being renovated for better facilities to all sportspersons using it".



Citizen connect

Sena MP Rahul Shewale, accompanied by BMC officials, gave more visibility to the issue by meeting concerned citizens yesterday to hear their objections.

While directing the citizens to submit their demands/objections in writing within a week, Shewale and the civic officials assured them that entry would be free to all, BMC would run the club, and there would be no commercial activity on the playground. But asked what charges would be levied for utilising the amenities, they failed to provide satisfactory answers.

Mukesh Dutta, a member of Purandare Bachao Samiti - which was formed after citizens found out about the BMC's Rs 12-crore project - said a joint meeting with civic officials will be convened post submission of demands. "We don't want any construction that could lead to restricted entry or commercialisation of the ground."

Shreyash Khanolkar (39), a U-19 cricketer who spent many an hour practising at the stadium and has now joined Purandare Bachao Samiti, raised concerns over privatisation of the land. "If the project is for better sports facilities, then why has the BMC proposed two marriage halls in the building?" he asked. "We grew up playing on this ground. It has helped shape the careers of underprivileged sportspersons who couldn't afford to go to professional clubs."

Dadar resident Dhiren Khanolkar questioned the BMC's motives. "If its intention was to develop the stadium for sportspersons, then why did it not approach any citizen for suggestions? In 2013, the then BMC Commissioner Sitaram Kunte promised citizens that he would take feedback on the stadium's development, but nothing came of it."



Ground to shrink

Besides fears of privatisation and commercialisation, citizens fear that the development project will gobble up most of the land. Their concerns are justified; the project's blueprint shows that the 'renovation' will reduce the 27,000-sqm playground to 13,110 sqm.

As per the plan, the swanky two-storey building will include three big halls, four rooms, a waiting lounge, a lawn tennis court, a basketball court, and parking space for members' vehicles. Although the 50-year-old stadium already has a jogging track, the BMC wants to build another, 3.25 m wide. All of this construction will reduce the usable playground to 13,110 sqm.