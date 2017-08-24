SC dismisses Sasikala's review plea



VKâÂÂSasikala

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea of jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala seeking review of its verdict convicting and sentencing her to a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case.

The apex court also rejected her plea for an open court hearing of the review petitions.

"We do not find any error in the common judgment impugned, much less an apparent error on the face of the record, so as to call for its review. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," a bench of Justices S A Bobde and Amitava Roy.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Sasikala and other convicts, gave written submissions and propositions which were taken on record by the top court.

DIG Roopa's new allegation

Karnataka Deputy Inspector General of Police D Roopa, in a report to the ACB has claimed that she had reliable information on Sasikala visiting a house belonging to Hosur MLA, near the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

"There is a reliable information that she (Sasikala) sometimes goes to a house near the central jail that belongs to a Hosur MLA.

"This may be further ascertained by footages of

CCTV cameras placed at the entrance of the jail and the cameras placed in between gate 1 and gate 2 of the jail," Roopa said in her report to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Udhayakumar removed

Sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran yesterday removed Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar as the secretary of a party forum named after Jayalalithaa.