SC irked over use of unparliamentary word by KCA lawyer

New Delhi: The high stake BCCI hearing yesterday witnessed a piquant situation when a senior advocate used an un-parliamentary word while assailing the verdict, evoking sharp reaction from the Supreme Court which not only reprimanded him but barred him from advancing arguments for the day.

The charged-up hearing in the BCCI matter before a newly-constituted bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, saw an unprecedented heated exchange of words between senior lawyers representing various parties.

The entire courtroom was stunned when senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Kerala Cricket Association, during the flow of his arguments used an unparliamentary word while alleging conflict of interest on behalf of Justice Lodha Panel which was paid R3 crore by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its services. Singh immediately profusely apologised to the bench and said he did not mean or intend to say that word.

However, Justice Misra, who headed the bench, immediately took strong exception to the word and said, “This is not done. There was no need of this.

“This word is absolutely unnecessary. Mr Singh you please sit down. We will not hear you.”

The senior advocate continued to apologise, saying, “Sorry, My Lord, I had not intended to speak this word.”

To this, the bench said, “we will not hear you, at least for today.

Heated exchanges were also witnessed in the jam-packed courtroom between senior advocate Kapil Sibal and amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam.