The Supreme Court on Tuesday is likely to hear an appeal, filed by Maharashtra Government, challenging the acquittal of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a 2002 hit-and-run case, two years after he was acquitted. On July 5, 2016, the apex court admitted the appeal by Maharashtra Government, challenging the Bombay High Court's verdict.



Salman Khan

In December 2015, the Bombay High Court acquitted Salman Khan of all criminal charges, on account of lack of substantial evidence. On May 6, 2015, a sessions court had held him guilty in the case, but Khan moved the High Court challenging the verdict.

The Bollywood actor was accused of running his Toyota Land Cruiser over people sleeping on a sidewalk outside a bakery in Mumbai's Bandra, in the wee hours September 28, 2002. One labourer died, while four others were injured in the accident.