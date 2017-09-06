SC tells states that Cow vigilantism must stop



Representational picture

It also directed the states to appoint nodal officers in each district to take steps to prevent such incidences of violence and act against the perpetrators.

"This must stop. What action have you taken? It is not permissible. There has to be some kind of action," a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said. The remarks came as advocate Indira Jaising drew the court's attention towards the violence being unleashed by the vigilante groups across the nation on mere suspicion of beef consumption.

Also read: Narendra Modi on I-Day: PM attacks cow vigilantes, says violence unacceptable

Directing the appointment of nodal officers, the court instructed the Chief Secretaries of the states to file affidavits on the action taken, including the deployment of highway patrols.

It also asked the Centre why under Article 256 shouldn't it be held responsible to prevent such incidents. The court order came on a batch of petitions, including by Tushar Gandhi -- the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also read: Man assaulted on suspicion of carrying beef in Nagpur, 4 held



