SC to hear order banning cattle trade for slaughter



The Supreme Court. Representational Pic

The controversial central notification banning sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter was challenged in the Supreme Court which said it would hear the matter on June 15.

The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta for an early hearing.

The petitioner contended that the provisions in the notification were unconstitutional as they violated the fundamental rights including freedom of conscience and religion and right to livelihood.

The plea claimed that the government notification issued last month was "against the freedom of religious practice to sacrifice the animals" and imposing a ban on slaughter of animals for food violates the right to food, privacy and personal liberty guaranteed to a citizen under the

Constitution.

It claimed that states like Kerala, West Bengal, Tripura and Karnataka have said that they would not implement the Centre's ban as it would impact the livelihood of those in this business. Complete ban of sale or purchase or re-sale of animals would cast a huge economic burden on the farmers, cattle traders who find it difficult to feed their children today, the petition said.