SC to hear plea challenging Salman Khan's acquittal in hit-and-run case

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea filed by the Maharashtra Government, challenging the acquittal of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case. On July 5, 2016, the apex court admitted the Maharashtra Government's plea, challenging the Bombay High Court's verdict.



In December 2015, the Bombay High Court acquitted Khan of all criminal charges on account of lack of substantial evidence in the case. On May 6, 2015, a sessions court had held him guilty in the case, but Khan moved the High Court, challenging the verdict.

The Bollywood actor was accused of running his Toyota Land Cruiser over people sleeping on a sidewalk outside a bakery in Mumbai's Bandra on September 28, 2002. One labourer died, while four others were injured in the accident.