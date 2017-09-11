SC to hear Ryan school murder victim's father's plea

Ryan International School

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea by the father of a murdered Ryan International School student seeking a CBI probe into the incident.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will hear the matter at 12.45 p.m.

Besides seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder of seven-year-old Pradhuman last week, Varun Chandra Thakur has also sought the framing of guidelines to make schools accountable in cases related to safety of children.

On September 8, Pradhuman's body was found with his throat slit in a washrooom inside the school located in Bhondsi on Sohna road, Gurugram.