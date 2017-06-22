SC turns down former judge C S Karnan's bail plea



C S Karnan at the airport in Chennai. PIC/PTI

A day after the arrest of former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, the Supreme Court yesterday refused to entertain his plea for interim bail and suspension of the six-month sentence awarded to him for contempt of court.

The apex court said it was duty-bound by the seven-judge bench's order in the case and "cannot override it".

"The matter has been heard by a seven-judge bench and order has been passed. The order is binding on us. We in vacation cannot override it. It is nothing we can do," a vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said.

Karnan was yesterday brought to Kolkata from Chennai and taken to the Presidency correctional home (jail). A team of state CID officers brought him by an Air India flight, a senior police officer said. Karnan, who had been evading arrest since the May 9 Supreme Court order awarding a six-month jail term, was arrested on Tuesday night by a team of West Bengal CID.