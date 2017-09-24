Mumbai: School principal booked for beating 15-yr-old with belt for masturbating

A Principal of a Nalasopara school has been booked for allegedly beating a 15-year-old student brutally with his belt. The principal, however, managed to evade arrest after the court granted him anticipatory bail. The incident took place at Stann Knowledge Campus (SKC) School in Evershine city, Nalasopara East, last week.



Deepak Patil, 15, received severe gashes on his back and derriere

According to the complaint filed with Tulinj police, three Std IX students — Deepak Patil, Rituraaj Dhotre and Shubham Ghosal — were assaulted by their school principal, Stanny Pinto. Pinto allegedly beat up the three boys in front of other students in the school ground, and then asked Patil to confess, on the announcement mike, that he had been caught masturbating. Patil returned home with severe gashes to his back and derriere, after which his mother decided to lodge a complaint against the principal.



Accused Stanny Pinto is principal of Stann Knowledge Campus (SKC) School in Nalasopara East. Pics/Hanif Patel

Bhumika told the police that her son had a skin problem, which caused itching in his private parts. He was also under medication for the same. However, after someone complained that Patil was masturbating, and that his friends were watching him, the principal decided to humiliate all of them in public.

Patil also allegedly tried to explain about his medical condition, but Pinto refused to listen. The next day, when Bhumika decided to confront the principal, the school staff didn't allow her inside. She then decided to file a police complaint.

When contacted, a police official from Tulinj police station, said, "We have registered a case against the Stanny Pinto under sections 323, 324 of the IPC. We could not arrest him because the court granted him bail."

Despite repeated attempts, Pinto and Bhumika were unavailable for comment.

