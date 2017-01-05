Scientists discover new organ inside human body

London: Scientists in Ireland have classified a new organ inside human body, one that has been hiding in plain sight in our digestive system, proving the anatomic description laid down over 100 years of anatomy as incorrect.
Researchers hope that the reclassification will aid better understanding and treatment of abdominal and digestive diseases.
The mesentery, which connects the intestine to the abdomen, had been considered a fragmented structure made up of multiple separate parts. But, research by J Calvin Coffey, professor of surgery, University of Limerick in Ireland, describes the mesentery as one, continuous structure.
