Scotland Yard identifies London terror attacker



Armed police secure the area across the road from the Palace of Westminster housing the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 23, 2017 after Westminster bridge reopened following its closure by security services during and after the March 22 terror attack at the British parliament. Pic/AFP



London: Scotland Yard on Thursday formally identified the London terror attacker as 52-year-old Khalid Masood, who was known to police, the BBC reported.

Masood was born in Kent and detectives believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands.

Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack, police say, according to BBC.

However, he was known to the police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

He has not been convicted of any terrorism offences.

Three people were killed in London on Wednesday after an attacker mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and hacked at police with knives in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

At least 40 people were injured.