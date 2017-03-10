Sean Spicer gets salty over WikiLeaks dump



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. PIC/AFP



Washington: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer slammed the "double standard" in the level of interest over CIA documents purportedly posted by WikiLeaks this week and a batch of emails taken from the inbox of a prominent Democrat and posted last year.



Spicer on Wednesday connected the latest WikiLeaks document dump to surveillance efforts under the Obama administration. And then he took to arguing forcefully that there was a "double standard" when it comes to the level of outrage elicited by different leaks.

"It's interesting how there's sort of a double standard with when the leaks occur, how much outrage there is," Spicer said. His comments came as he relayed Trump's "concern" about the leaks and said Americans should be "outraged" by the release of classified information. "This is the kind of disclosure that undermines our country, our security and our well-being," Spicer said.



Spicer's claims came as he faced questions about a double standard on the President's part in condemning this leak while he praised WikiLeaks' publication of emails related to his rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. Spicer said that there is a "massive, massive difference" between the two disclosures.