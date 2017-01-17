Search for Malaysian plane MH370 suspended after 3 years

Representational picture. Pic/AFP

Sydney: The search for the Malaysian Airlines plane that disappeared in March 2014 has been suspended, a statement said on Tuesday.

According to a joint statement by Australian, Malaysian and Chinese governments, the hunt for MH370 was called off after the search of a 120,000 sq km stretch of the Indian Ocean failed to find the missing plane, the Sydney Herald reported.

The next of kin were told that Australian authorities' underwater search had concluded without success. The search had been ongoing for more than two years, the Guardian reported.

"Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology as well as modelling and advice from highly skilled professionals, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," the statement said.

The countries remained hopeful that new information would enable the Boeing 777 that disappeared in 2014 with 239 persons aboard to be found in the future.